Removalists helping a Warrawong man move into a seniors retirement village unwittingly uncovered the 80-year-old's cache of child pornography.
Stanley Ronald Evans was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to 12 counts of possessing child pornography.
Evans, who lived alone in a unit in Warrawong, had hired removalists to assist him in moving his possessions to a self-contained villa at the Oakland Village retirement village in Windang.
On Tuesday, July 26, removalists began taking furniture from Evans' unit and loaded their truck.
The removalists followed Evans to his new address in Windang and unloaded the items, before heading back to Warrawong to continue packing up the unit.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state that as the removalists began unpacking drawers from a tall boy chest of drawers they noticed the drawers contained DVD cases whose covers showed young children fully naked engaged in sexual acts.
The removalists contacted their boss and told their employer what they had found and then loaded the remaining furniture and Evans's items into their truck and delivered it to the new villa in Windang.
Once the move was complete, the removalists contacted police who began investigating.
The removalists told police the drawer containing the DVDs had been left at Evans' new address in Windang.
Later that afternoon, police arrived at Evans' address and searched the villa.
In the bedroom, police found and confiscated VHS cassette, photos, SD cards and the DVDs spotted by removalists.
Evans admitted to police the items were his.
Subsequently analysis of the items found they depicted children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual acts, and included three VHS cassetts, seven DVDs, one SD card and one physical image.
Evans was sentenced to a 24 month community corrections order and will be placed on the Child Protection Offender Register.
