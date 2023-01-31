As part of sweeping domestic violence and weapons raids across the state last week, police found a 32-year-old man hiding underneath his Barrack Heights home.
It is alleged Joel Bill fled under the home using a concealed trap door in a cupboard, with an extendable baton also found in the lounge room.
Officers searched the address on Wednesday, January 25 and subsequently charged Bill with contravening an apprehended violence order, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
He was arrested and later refused bail in Wollongong Local Court last Friday.
The multi-agency Operation Amarok One which ran from last Tuesday to Friday involved officers from every NSW police district and specialised domestic violence teams.
During the operation, police claim 648 people, including 164 of NSW's most wanted domestic violence offenders, were arrested with a total of 1153 charges were laid.
Across the four days, 655 outstanding apprehended domestic violence orders were served, while 3890 ADVO and 1324 bail compliance checks were completed.
Police seized 19 guns and 49 prohibited weapons, as well as various illicit drugs found across 116 searches.
Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said domestic and family-related violence was the most challenging community issue of our generation.
"We continue to battle the perception that domestic violence is a 'family matter' and therefore should be treated as 'private business'," he said on Tuesday.
"That is certainly not the case. It is a community matter, and we all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of lives due to this crime."
Chief executive of advocacy peak body, Domestic Violence NSW, Delia Donovan said the operation helped uncover crimes that otherwise may have gone unreported.
"There are many reasons why victim-survivors of domestic and family violence don't report breaches, such as fear that it will anger the perpetrator, but operations such as these see police taking on that responsibility," she said.
Domestic violence campaigner Tarang Chawla also welcomed the move but said it was important to have a year-round focus and not simply one-off targeted blitzes during an election campaign.
"Greater training and awareness of the warning signs of domestic violence, identifying perpetrators and victims' as well as taking the issue seriously year-round are critical things we need to see more of from police," Mr Chawla said.
Last year a Domestic and Family Violence Reform Project was established to change the way police respond to and prevent domestic violence, targeting those who perpetuate violence.
It is estimated one woman dies at the hands of a former or current partner every 10 days in Australia.
- With AAP.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
