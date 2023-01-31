Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Online Farmers Market shuts down amid financial pressures

ME
By Marlene Even
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:47pm, first published January 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Berbel Franse, one of the creators of the Wollongong Online Farmers Market. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Just 11 months after it launched with the hope of supporting the region's food producers, Wollongong's first online farmers market has closed due to financial pressures.

