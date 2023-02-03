Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A new track is a good win for Dapto

By Michael Cowley
February 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Goodwin with local MP Anna Watson, GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay, and local councillor Linda Campbell, with (front) James Billett and Bronte Billett at the new Dapto site this week. Picture supplied

Kanahooka trainer Glen Goodwin was sitting in a bar in Las Vegas a few years back when a local noticed his tattoo of a greyhound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.