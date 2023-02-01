Illawarra Mercury
Inside Racing: Maiden win just the start for Whisky Wisdom

By Jordan Warren
Updated February 2 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
Brock Ryan riding Whisky Wisdom to her first victory at Kembla on Tuesday. Picture - B.M.Smith Racing Facebook

Former Newcastle-turned Kembla Grange trainer Ben Smith said he had big plans in 2023 for 3YO filly Whisky Wisdom following her first victory in the 1400 metre Provincial Maiden Handicap on a heavy 9 track in the Illawarra on Tuesday.

