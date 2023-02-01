Former Newcastle-turned Kembla Grange trainer Ben Smith said he had big plans in 2023 for 3YO filly Whisky Wisdom following her first victory in the 1400 metre Provincial Maiden Handicap on a heavy 9 track in the Illawarra on Tuesday.
Ridden by Brock Ryan from barrier 11, Whisky Wisdom looked unstoppable in the last stretch of the run and finished ahead of Melissa Harrison's Keys To Love (second), Paul Murray's Diamond Flyer (third) and fellow Kembla trainer Kerry Parker's Judgement Day (fourth).
Smith made the move to Kembla last year following a four-year suspension on cobalt and conduct charges and in doing so formed a partnership with livestock owners Tory Lavalle, John White and Tony Bertuccio with the express aim of metropolitan success. Smith told the Mercury that he was incredibly proud of his horse and that he had big plans for the filly.
"She's obviously still learning her trade," he said.
"She wasn't 100 per cent comfortable for that first part of the race and wasn't happy in that heavy going. But she picked them up pretty quick and once she got to the front she wasn't quite sure what to do and she wobbled around a little bit. So it was good signs ahead because she will take so much benefit from that win.
"She was impressive. She was a long way off them at the 800 [metre-mark] but then put the race to bed half way down the straight."
Smith added he was eyeing a return to Sydney in the near future but said the world was at her feet in terms of what she could achieve.
"We'll be looking at running her at Rosehill on February 18 in a Midway," he said.
"From there we'll just keep setting our targets and raising the bar each time. She's very untapped and raw so whatever she does she will just keep improving," Smith added.
Speaking to Sky Racing post-race, jockey Ryan said Whisky Wisdom out-done herself and had performed well on the heavy track.
"She's a nice progressive filly you know and there's not much of her," he said.
"It was impressive what she did today, [she] got to the front way too early and wandered around and pricked her ears.
"I think first time [being] on a heavy track didn't give me a great deal of confidence but from the 600 metres or so she was never going to get beat," he said.
