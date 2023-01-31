Six tonnes of paint that was destined for Bunnings stores across the Illawarra ended up being splashed across Bulli Pass instead on Tuesday.
The Mercury can reveal the moment just before the chaos unfolded as it was miraculously caught on a driver's dash cam footage.
The delivery truck rolled when it lost control on a hairpin turn at Bulli Pass just after 10am, prompting a huge multi-agency cleanup of the colours covering the asphalt.
The footage shows a car approaching the truck just seconds before it flips to its side and skids across the opposite side of the road, overturning the tubs of paint which runs down the road.
"Super thankful we weren't a few seconds earlier," Rachael Rashleigh posted to a community Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, hours on from the incident.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander for Illawarra Chad Wallace said the truck missed all of the other nearby vehicles, with the driver also managing to free himself from the wreck relatively unscathed.
He escaped major injury and did not need to be taken to hospital.
Mr Wallace said the spill was contained by firefighters who shovelled mounds of sand onto it.
"They were left with a 20 metre by 20 metre area of sand and paint," he told the Mercury.
FRNSW Duty commanders from Bulli and Thirroul also attended, joined by a Specialist Hazardous Materials Response team from Shellharbour and Sydney.
A small crane was used to get the truck back to an upright position after which the truck was pulled away from the scene.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
