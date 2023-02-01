The Illawarra Hawks have vowed to play for the fans in their remaining two games of the season.
The Hawks wrap up a disappointing season with home clashes against New Zealand Breakers and Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday and Saturday night respectively.
The Breakers and JackJumpers will play finals basketball this season but the Hawks can determine where they finish on the ladder should they beat them at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Languishing in last-place, Illawarra will record their worst season on record, even if the foundation NBL club wins their remaining two games to finish the campaign with a 5-23 win/loss record.
Buoyed by recent good performances from his undermanned side, Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas promised the Hawks would do their best to put out good performances for their loyal fans.
"With these next two games I've spoken to the boys this morning and they all agreed. We've come to an agreement, we've got people coming to the games wanting to watch us play and we have to play well," Jackomas said.
"The good thing about our fans is they've seen what's gone on and they've really got behind us, even in this time of losing, because they like the way we are playing.
"So all we can do is try to make sure the people who come to the game are satisfied."
The coach added the Hawks major aim was to please fans coming to the games.
"The outside world probably want to make it about playing spoiler but we just want to play well and be in a position to win, and again it's really stated that we are doing this for the people who come to the games, we are asking for people to come to the games and support us and we are just going to put our best foot forward. If that involves a spoiler, it gets everyone excited, then let's do it," Jackomas said.
The Hawks head into the clash against the Breakers buoyed by some good news off the court.
On Tuesday it was announced that Justin Robinson would return to Wollongong next season to play for the club.
Robinson signed as a marquee player this season but managed just one game before the American point-guard suffered a season-ending injury.
Earlier in the week Sam Froling was nominated for a Next Generation Award alongside fellow nominees Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats) and Sam Waardenburg (Cairns Taipans).
Jackomas praised his co-captain for producing a great season on the court under difficult circumstances.
"I think he is going to get nominated for the next four years and there is no one as young who is going to beat him," he said.
"What we've asked him now is not the next gen, we are asking him to be eventually an all-league team, an all-league player.
"Of course we will celebrate Sam, we always do when he does well but within these four walls we are asking for bigger and better and that's next year to be an all-team member."
Deng Deng is another Hawk who has flourished this season despite the team's struggles.
The 203cm forward has averaged 8.73 points and 6.54 rebounds per game this season.
The 30-year-old said his good form of late was down to confidence and hard work.
"I believe in myself, I've put in the hard work and it is paying off," Deng said.
"The coaches, my team-mates, they all believe in me so I have no doubt when I put in the work I can play well and contribute to the team.
"I just want to finish on a positive note. We have been working really hard. One thing about us is we are always going to play hard, no matter what, it is just about us finishing games off strongly.
"I have confidence in the team that we will do well. We are going to bring it and play hard and just live with the outcome."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
