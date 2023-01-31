Memorial Drive to close for night road works

Memorial Drive will close next week for road repair and resurfacing works.
The work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am in both directions between the Princes Highway roundabout at Bulli and Bellambi Lane, Bellambi, from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9, weather permitting.
The road will be entirely shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile, only the southbound lanes will close on Monday and only the northbound lanes will close on Thursday.
Motorists will detour via the Princes Highway and Bellambi Lane.
On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be stop/slow traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h on the Princes Highway between Organs Road and Hospital Road at Bulli.
Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes' additional travel time.
