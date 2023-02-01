Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bellambi Rosellas happy to embrace the 'underdog' tag in 2023 Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosellas midfielder Reo Hirose is staying on board for Bellambi's 2023 Illawarra Premier League campaign. Picture by Anna Warr

A ball may not have been kicked yet in 2023, but Bellambi coach Steven Dimitrievski knows many fans already give his side no chance of making a dent in this year's Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.