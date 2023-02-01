A ball may not have been kicked yet in 2023, but Bellambi coach Steven Dimitrievski knows many fans already give his side no chance of making a dent in this year's Premier League.
Last September, the Rosellas were destined for relegation after claiming last season's wooden spoon in a competition heavily impacted by rain. The club had accepted their District League fate, but quickly moved to retain Dimitrievski as the man to lead them for their next campaign.
However, the shock decision by rivals Woonona to pull out of the men's premiership in December opened the door for a second chance in the IPL, and it's a chance that Bellambi hopes to take with both hands.
"I look at this year as a clean slate," Dimitrievski said.
"I came in late in the piece last year and the squad was pretty much assembled from the previous year with Jeff Allport. So this time I've managed to clear out 70 to 80 per cent of last year's squad for whatever reason, some have been due to work commitments or what have you.
"But I don't think Bellambi should have really went down in the first place. I think we only played 13 or 14 games (last year), and a lot of other clubs played 16 or 17 matches, so whose to say we wouldn't have won a few of those games?"
While it's a new-look squad in 2023, Dimitrievski was happy to retain some key pieces, including Japanese midfielder Reo Hirose, defender Steven Hristovski and veteran Angelo Hajittofi.
The club has also signed experienced IPL goalkeeper Blake Horton.
The Rosellas will kick off this year's campaign against the Rangers at Memorial Park on Saturday, March 4. With just over a month until round one gets under way, Dimitrievski said the club was in good shape.
"I'm pretty happy with the first-grade squad, we've retained probably four or five players from last year's squad. It's been a bit of a clean-out, which I think we needed, and reserve grade has more depth this year which puts pressure on the guys in first grade," he said.
"A lot of young boys are coming on board, but there's a lot of experience still there too. I'm happy that we've retained Steven Hristovski as one of our centre backs, but just as important is our midfield maestro, Reo Hirose, which is fantastic for the club. And we've also signed Blake Horton in goals, while keeping our young understudy, last year's goalkeeper Nathan Cupitt, which is a big plus for us, and we've kept Ange Hajittofi as well.
"I think we should be competitive, but it's early days. We've got our first trial against Oak Flats this week, though we will be missing about five or six players from the squad because they're still on holidays. But that's ok, it gives me an opportunity to see some of the younger players.
"Overall, I'm happy with where we're at, but we probably won't know until we hit round one against Corrimal. But I'm glad for us to be underdogs every week because the boys are chomping at the bit, and we've done a lot of work off the park as well."
I'm glad for us to be underdogs every week because the boys are chomping at the bit.- - Steven Dimitrievski
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.