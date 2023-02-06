Elderly Tarrawanna man's plea to be reunited with partner in aged care

Several years ago, Bill Millinder and Patricia Ball struck up a conversation at Corrimal RSL Club, a chance meeting that blossomed into a romance.
But the pair have been separated now for weeks: Mr Millinder, who turns 89 this year, has been in hospital recuperating from a broken hip, while Mrs Ball lives at aged care home Villa Maria Centre in Unanderra.
As a result of his fall Mr Millinder will likely have to move into an aged care home too - and for him, being with the woman he loves at Villa Maria Centre is the only option.
"If I don't get into Villa Maria, I'll go home and that'll be the end of me... I want to go there or nowhere," Mr Millinder said.
He has put his name down on the list for the home, but there are concerns about whether a move there will be possible.
The availability of beds at Villa Maria Centre is unknown (the Mercury has contacted operator Catholic Healthcare) but the Illawarra has a shortage of aged care beds: more than 200 have been lost since 2020, while others are sitting empty due to funding constraints and staffing.
It is a crisis that is felt nationwide and earlier this year, it was reported that seven in 10 providers were running at a loss.
Mr Millinder described Villa Maria Centre as a "gorgeous" place and he was grateful for the good care they provided Mrs Ball.
When speaking to the Mercury, Mr Millinder recalled meeting Mrs Ball and their first date.
The day they agreed to meet for lunch the rain was bucketing down, Mr Millinder said, but Mrs Ball still showed up, soaked through.
Mrs Ball then accompanied Mr Millinder to a Christmas party and from there, their relationship has continued to grow.
For her part, Mrs Ball remembered Mr Millinder as "a blooming nuisance" when they first met - but in the end she fell for him.
Over a year ago Mrs Ball became ill and moved into Villa Maria Centre, and ever since (until he broke his hip last month), Mr Millinder and friend Gail Carbery have visited her every week.
Ms Carbery said Mr Millinder was spending $40 every week on chocolates and biscuits to take to his beloved.
"I'd buy her anything," Mr Millinder said.
He said he missed Mrs Ball dearly, telling the Mercury: "I think of her every day and night".
He hopes that once he completed rehabilitation for his hip, he can move to Villa Maria Centre and be with Mrs Ball once again.
Mrs Ball said having Mr Millinder living in the same place, where she could see him each day, would be "very nice".
