Repairs to begin on long-closed Jamberoo Mountain Road

Work to rebuild the damaged Jamberoo Mountain Road is set to begin on Monday, seven months after heavy rain caused significant issues.
Large downpours last year caused landslips and 'complete failure' of a 60-metre stretch of tarmac.
Since then, the road has been closed to traffic between Misty Lane and The Abbey.
Kiama Municipal Council contractors Civil and Civic are now setting up the work site ahead of the start of construction on February 6.
All residents will maintain access to their properties, but temporary arrangements allowing a small number of people to gain access beyond the closed section (to minimise disruption to local residents) will end when work begins.
A timeline for the repair works is not available at this point.
Work to repair Foxground Road will also begin on Monday, with repairs to Wallaby Hill Road, Cliff Road and Gipps Street to follow.
The council is spending $4.24 million to repair Jamberoo Mountain Road and other storm-damaged roads in the municipality.
Both the NSW and federal governments are providing funding for the project.
Last month, the Kiama Chamber of Commerce called on the state government to take on responsibility for the road.
The council itself asked for the same, last September resolving to approach Roads Minister Sam Farraway and ask him to advocate for the reclassification of the road from a regional to state road.
