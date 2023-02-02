Hot Property Illawarra: Jaw-dropping mansion 'Villa Carla' back on the market

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Making headlines this week was an eye-catching home that's back on the market.
The palatial Balgownie mansion of a former developer banned by ASIC from managing corporations and owing more than $10 million, is for sale for an eye-watering price.
'Villa Carla' has been listed with a price guide of between $9 million and $10 million.
"It's a unique property - you can't go and compare this property," selling agent, James Hall from Ken Jacobs/Christie's International Real Estate said.
Two parties have fought it out at auction for a trophy coastal acreage near the South Coast town of Milton, with the winning bid surpassing $13 million last week.
'Mimosa Park' had been in the same family since 1963.
Located at 265-266 Mimosa Park Road, via Milton, Morton, the property is set on 738 acres of sprawling pastures, including more than 500 arable acres of dairy or beef cattle country.
Find out more about how the auction went here.
Meanwhile, the first fully-fledged weekend of Illawarra and South Coast auctions has taken place, with a relatively small number of homes going under the hammer. However, some strong results were still achieved.
This included the four-bedroom house at 17 Tabratong Road, Helensburgh, which was auctioned on Saturday, and sold for $1,195,000.
Selling agent, Ron Kissell from Ray White Helensburgh said there were two registered bidders, and it sold to a local buyer.
Find out more by reading our Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Also, although one of the properties was ultimately withdrawn, a group of neighbours in Nowra put their homes up for auction on Sunday.
One of the properties sold under the hammer, while another appears likely to sell post-auction.
Lastly, a significant piece of Kiama's history has sold to a local buyer, who reportedly plans to carry out restoration works on the recognisable home.
'Maybrook 1888' features high ceilings and thick stone walls, and was completed in 1888.
According to CoreLogic, it recently sold for $2,650,000 after 245 days on the market.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
