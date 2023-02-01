Following a big shake up in pre-season, the time for talking is over for the Wolves with David Carney's new look side set to tackle league powerhouses APIA Leichhardt in the opening round of the NPL NSW competition on Friday night at WIN Stadium.
Carney stepped into the Wolves role for Luke Wilkshire in the off-season and in his time with the club has completely refreshed a side that finished ninth in 2022.
Banri Kanaizumi, Marcus Beattie, newly appointed captain Lachlan Scott and Josh Macdonald were the major survivors from last year's team. Carney - who was appointed in June - has added a number of new signings including Nenad Vekic in goals, defenders Walter Scott, Harrison Buesnel and Ethan Beavan, midfielder Chris McStay and forwards Mirza Muratovic, Alex Masciovecchio and Jake Trew.
There will also be a different look to the competition this season, with 16 teams - up from the usual 12 - added into the league and 'first past the post' system now in place to determine the champions. Each team will also play 30 fixtures - up from the usual 22.
This may add a different dimension to how coaches - including Carney - approach their lineups this season with the aim of keeping the players fit and firing for a longer period than usual.
Coach Carney told the Mercury that with the side's brilliant pre-season results - including wins against Sutherland, the Mariners, Rockdale and a draw against Sydney United - fans should be buzzing to see their team playing at home in round one.
"The boys are fit are raring to go," he said.
"They didn't have a break over Christmas in order to get them ready to fire against APIA and everyone's excited to play. It will be a tough first game but we're ready for the challenge," he said.
Carney has done it all in his playing career - competing at the World Cup and also winning A-League championships - but tomorrow night's clash will be a first even for him as coach.
"I feel like I'm playing myself," he added.
"I've got those butterflies and I'm anxious to start but I honestly can't wait and there's so much excitement within myself so I'm really looking forward to it."
After finishing in fifth spot last year, APIA have made it clear that they will be pushing for first spot this season after an underwhelming 2022 by their lofty standards.
The side have kept most of the core of their squad from 2022 with a few key additions including attacking outlet Jack Stewart, Anthony Sparacino and Dakota Askew.
Kick-off for Friday's fixture is at 7:30pm.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
