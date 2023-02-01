Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves looking to bite in first round against APIA Leichhardt

By Jordan Warren
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:00am
Marcus Beattie is set to play a crucial role against APIA on Friday. Picture by Adam McLean

Following a big shake up in pre-season, the time for talking is over for the Wolves with David Carney's new look side set to tackle league powerhouses APIA Leichhardt in the opening round of the NPL NSW competition on Friday night at WIN Stadium.

