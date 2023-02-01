Illawarra and Shoalhaven Lifeguard Challenge makes long-awaited return

"Thursday is meant to be a pretty hot day, so it should be a pretty nice night. And I'm sitting at work right now at Surf Beach and it's probably four foot on some of the sets, and it could be building on Thursday, so it could be an interesting race. I'm not sure why it hasn't been run (in nine years), I've been living in Queensland for a long time but I think the last few years during the pandemic it was hard to run something like this. But I've decided to get it up and running again."