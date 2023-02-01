Illawarra and Shoalhaven Lifeguard Challenge makes long-awaited return

It's been a long time between drinks, but a special lifeguard competition inspired by the TV series Bondi Rescue will return to the Illawarra on Thursday night.
Illawarra and Shoalhaven Lifeguard Challenge will be held at Kiama's Surf Beach, with the event taking place for the first time since 2014.
The event will involve teams of lifeguards from Kiama, Wollongong, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven councils competing in a series of challenges, including run, water paddle and rescue.
Each team of six lifeguards must have at least one female member and one participant aged over 27 years.
Kiama's senior lifeguard Blair Day - who is the older brother of reigning Nutri-Grain Ironman champion Ali - told the Mercury that he was excited to see the challenge go ahead for the first time in nearly a decade.
"The last time it was held was in 2014, but the big change this year is that we've got Shoalhaven competing as well," Day said.
"Thursday is meant to be a pretty hot day, so it should be a pretty nice night. And I'm sitting at work right now at Surf Beach and it's probably four foot on some of the sets, and it could be building on Thursday, so it could be an interesting race. I'm not sure why it hasn't been run (in nine years), I've been living in Queensland for a long time but I think the last few years during the pandemic it was hard to run something like this. But I've decided to get it up and running again."
Day said the challenge was inspired by a similar event shown on Bondi Rescue.
"When I was younger, we used to go up to Bondi to do a big race with all the different councils around NSW every year with the Bondi Rescue guys. And I thought 'why not celebrate the local talent we've got down here?', Day said.
"I think it's going to be both fun and competitive, and we've got prizes and a big trophy for the winning team.
''I want it to be fun but whenever you put a competition on something, people get serious about it.
"The best two teams are probably going to be Shellharbour and Wollongong, because they've got a lot of young surf lifesavers who race at a state and national level."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
