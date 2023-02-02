Queen snapper odd-ball capture

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported on another cracking week and weekend of local fishing with a few odd-ball captures.
Offshore the marlin run continued with a hot bite these past few days out in 60-80 fathoms, where there were plenty of blacks that were hitting both skirts and live baits.
FADs had attracted good numbers of dollies, with some late last week over the 5-kilogram mark.
The weather wasn't too flash for boat fishos earlier this week but that will not hold crews back while the black marlin bite is this good, with plenty of fish topping 100kg.
For the snapper fishos, there's been plenty of good fish about in the 30-metre depths with plenty of reds over the 3kg mark along with big pigfish, trevally and lots of big, blue mowies.
Ben Wonson gets the odd-ball catch of the week with his unusual queen snapper (part of the morwong family) at 7.125kg gilled and gutted.
It measured 94 centimetres and was caught on the northern drifts near Stanwell Park.
This queenie snapper must have been very lost as it is not normally caught in NSW waters and is more prominent is WA and SA.
Nonetheless it was an amazing fish and by all accounts Ben said it went like a freight train and tasted delicious.
On the wider drifts out over 60m, there were a few snapper fishos left thinking they had a reddie of a lifetime before a cranky marlin broke the surface shaking its head, snapping the fishos' 10kg mono. This just didn't happen once but a few times.
If you can get past the marlin, there are plenty of reds out wide but they are more your plate size, with only a couple of bigger siblings around.
Kings are still holding at the Islands but to find the bigger ones a little searching is the key to get away from the hordes of rat kings.
There has been the usual influx at this time of year of bonito and mack tuna and not far off are those little speedsters, the mini frigate torpedoes.
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.