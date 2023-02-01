'Want to cut you up': Alleged knife attack in Wollongong sparked by $50 debt

A man was evicted from a Wollongong boarding house after he allegedly threatened another resident with a 30cm butchers knife - all over an outstanding $50 debt.
Warren Lockyer denied the alleged attack when he made his bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and stalking or intimidation with the intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Police will allege Lockyer stood over the resident, who was sitting on the front step of his room on Wednesday, January 25, and demanded a debt of $50.
Lockyer allegedly punched the man in the face after he said he couldn't pay Lockyer back until next week, tendered court documents stated.
The blow allegedly caused the man to stumble and fall onto his bike that was propped up next to him, causing grazes to his knee and a laceration to his nose.
The incident escalated the next day when Locker allegedly entered the man's room holding a 30cm butchers knife and again demanded payment.
Police will allege Lockyer unleashed a verbal tirade against the man, yelling "I want to cut you up" before demanding him to come outside and fight.
It is alleged the behaviour continued for an hour while the frightened man laid on his bed.
Police will allege after Lockyer left the room, CCTV captured him repeatedly throwing the knife at the man's closed door.
The alleged victim reported the incident to Wollongong police the next day.
Officers reviewed CCTV mounted at the boarding house's communal areas which showed entrances to Lockyer's and the alleged victim's rooms.
Lockyer was arrested on January 31 and allegedly told police "I did nothing, he owes me money".
In arguing for Lockyer's release, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said there was a risk he would lose all of his belongings due to moving house during the time of his arrest.
Mr Holt added Lockyer suffered an acquired brain injury from an assault a few years ago, and also receives a disability pension after he was injured in a stabbing in 2004.
However Magistrate Daryl Pearce pointed to Lockyer's 80-page criminal record and said there was a strong case against him due to the CCTV footage.
Bail was refused. Lockyer will return to court on March 13.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
