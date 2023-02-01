Illawarra Mercury
Warren Lockyer pleads not guilty to alleged knife attack over $50 debt at Wollongong boarding house

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
'Want to cut you up': Alleged knife attack in Wollongong sparked by $50 debt

A man was evicted from a Wollongong boarding house after he allegedly threatened another resident with a 30cm butchers knife - all over an outstanding $50 debt.

