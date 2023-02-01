Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'F---ing disgusting': Horsley man Daniel Joseph Dives accused of exposing genitals on train

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of Wollongong train station.

A woman has told police she will never catch public transport again after a Horsley man listed on the child protection register allegedly exposed his genitals at her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.