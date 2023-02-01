A woman has told police she will never catch public transport again after a Horsley man listed on the child protection register allegedly exposed his genitals at her.
Daniel Joseph Dives, 52, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday charged with procuring a person who is not a prostitute for prostitution and inciting another to do a sexual act with them without consent.
Police will allege Dives sat directly across from the woman who was alone in a carriage after she boarded a train at Wollongong just after 11pm on Saturday, January 28.
It is alleged Dives then lowered his pants to his thighs and flashed his genitals while two metres away from her, tendered court documents stated.
He allegedly groped himself and said to the woman, "can you suck it and I will give you some money?", to which she responded "that is f---ing disgusting".
Police say the woman immediately felt "grossed out and disgusted" before she changed carriages, avoiding eye contact with Dives on the way out.
Shortly after 11.30pm, the woman got off and reported the incident to Sydney Trains staff, who then called police.
Police reviewed CCTV of the alleged incident and took a statement from the woman, who said she will "never catch public transport again due to the risk of a similar incident occurring".
Dives, who was listed under the child protections register in mid-2017 after a previous train masturbation incident, was arrested at a Unanderra address yesterday.
In court, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Dives has an acquired brain injury, diagnosed schizophrenia and lives in supported accommodation.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Zane Barron opposed Dives' release, arguing the case against him was strong due to the CCTV footage.
Magistrate Daryl Pearce accepted Dives has significant mental health issues however said concerns for community safety were too great to warrant bail.
He will return to court at a later date.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
