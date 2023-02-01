Police have turned to the public for help as they try to find a teenager missing for more than two weeks.
Leroy Beer was last seen in Nowra on January 14, and has not made contact with family or youth services since then. He is known to frequent the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra areas.
Police say the 16-year-old does not have a mobile phone.
Leroy is of medium complexion and light build, 160 to 170cm tall with brown hair and a moustache.
Police are asking for anyone with information on Leroy's whereabouts is asked to call Nowra Police station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.
Alternatively, please call your nearest local police station.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
