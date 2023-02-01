Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nowra teenager Leroy Beer has been missing for more than two weeks

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing teenager Leroy Beer. Picture NSW Police.

Police have turned to the public for help as they try to find a teenager missing for more than two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.