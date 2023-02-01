If you spotted a low-flying helicopter around Scarborough and the Sea Cliff Bridge on Wednesday, it was most likely hauling hundreds of tonnes of building material to the escarpment.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service chopper is undertaking a two-day operation to move up to 60 loads of material for the Great Southern Walk construction - a 67-kilometre adventure track from southern Sydney and into the northern Illawarra.
Materials being lifted in include stone steps, as well as bags of loose materials, such as sandstone crush, corner stone and large landscape rock, said a NPWS spokeswoman.
"Stone loads will weigh about one tonne each, and the bags of other material will be 600-900kg each," she said.
"The materials will be strategically dropped along the track route, close to where they will be installed/used."
The loads were being transported from Maddens Plains then across the Sea Cliff Bridge, over the coastline then into the construction area near Bald Hill.
A second two-day heli-lift operation is planned for later in the year, lifting a further 100 loads of materials, she said.
The Great Southern Walk will allow hikers to wander from Sydney's Kamay Botany Bay National Park, along the coastline of Royal National Park, then down to Bulli Tops in the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area once complete.
New camping and accommodation facilities are earmarked for sites along the route, so walkers of all levels of experience can enjoy an overnight walk in the bush.
The full five-day walk is due for completion in 2024.
