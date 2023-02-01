Wollongong residents have the opportunity to have their say on where they would like to see the next library, community hall and community centre.
Wollongong City Council is calling for feedback on the draft Social Infrastructure Future Directions Plan 2022-2036 and the specific plan for social infrastructure in the West Dapto urban release area.
The plan identifies locations and facilities that are under-used, not fit-for-purpose or not meeting population requirements.
The plan highlights Coalcliff Community hall as being a "much-loved 'local' building and is underutilised".
Corrimal Library and Fairy Meadow Community Centre are identified as well-utilised yet undersized and, in the case of Fairy Meadow Community Centre, "poorly designed".
In the Wollongong CBD, a number of facilities are undersized, including the Wollongong Art Gallery, Wollongong Library and the closed Wollongong Pioneer Hall, in MacCabe Park.
The report authors particularly single-out the Illawarra Museum, writing that the regional facility is "not adequate" for Wollongong.
"It is under-utilised, it does not offer a modern museum experience or contribute as a strategic regional asset. The building's small size, poor internal layout, access, circulation and inadequate amenities limits its capacity to respond to developments in museum services, such as the growing use of digital technologies."
In the southern suburbs, Kemblawarra Community Hall, the Warrawong Library and Warrawong Community Centre come up for review. The Warrawong library is determined as being "underused", the Warrawong Community Centre is "undersized and not fit-for-purpose" and the Kemblawarra Community Hall has "limited functionality".
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the plan would determine which facilities were shortlisted for upgrades.
"By having a plan that sets out what our intentions are in the long-term for facilities like libraries, community centres and cultural facilities, we're able to prioritise and have a clear plan of where we might need new facilities and which of our existing facilities we will need to upgrade, update or retire,'' he said.
Recently, Wollongong council has upgraded Port Kembla Community Centre, Wollongong Senior Citizens Centre and Russell Vale Community Hall, as planning work continues on the future Warrawong library and community centre. In May, Wollongong council decided to demolish the Helensburgh community centre due to mould and damp in the building.
As more residents move into the West Dapto release area, Wollongong council is also inviting feedback on planning for community facilities in the new suburbs.
The report identifies that current facilities are small, older, stand-alone facilities that are unlikely to be able to meet future demand, particularly from families with young children and older people
Future community facilities in the area should be accessible, multipurpose and have the potential to generate income. Gaps in the provision of youth friendly spaces, an integrated multipurpose facility including a library and community creative spaces are identified in the short and medium term.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said the feedback would be used to guide future developments.
"What we're doing with these plans is taking a critical look at them to ensure we meet our residents' future needs."
Feedback on the plans can be submitted on the Our Wollongong website.
