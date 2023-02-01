The UOW scientist lecturing sky-high passengers on the Antarctic

UOW scientist Georgia Watson did not ring in the new year having a beer at a pub, dancing the night away or watching fireworks, instead she was doing what she loves most:
Talking about her Antarctic passion project aboard a plane flying over the Land of Penguins.
As ambassadors for the Antarctic Science Foundation, Ms Watson and UOW research fellow Dr Melinda Waterman were invited to speak about their ongoing research on changing Antarctic climate.
"The flight which I think can carry up to 700 people was full with travel bloggers, retirees, people wanting to tick off some things from their bucket-list and quite a few people dressed in sparkly outfits ready to ring in 2023," Ms Watson said.
Ms Watson's stories from her time in Antarctica last year intrigued the passengers with several follow-up questions thrown her way.
"I was asked a lot about penguins," she said, "they also wanted to know more about my moss research and how climate change was affecting Antarctica."
Ms Watson said being able to talk about the Antarctica while witnessing its beautiful from the airplane windows was a unique and fulfilling experience for her.
"People were excited to see the giant crevasse fields, mountains, glaciers and blue lakes," she said.
Ms Watson was part of a group of scientists sent to Antarctica in February 2022, in what she described was a "phenomenal" experience.
"I was surprised to see just how colourful it was."
Ms Watson's scientific research involves studying Antarctic moss to determine the change in climate and environment.
"We saw moss beds showing signs of stress and excess UV exposure. It was quite surprising as the area with no human civilisation is supposed to be protected from climate change," she said.
"Now that we've seen changes what we need now is action."
Ms Watson has called for climate change action with the most significant step being a transition away from fossil fuel.
"Which is why we need to make changes to our lives back home in Australia and around the world."
