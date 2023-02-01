Nighttime closures are coming up for the M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road, with detours to be put in place so road repairs can be performed.
Detours adding up to 40 minutes travel time can be expected, while heavy vehicles are being told to reschedule their trip.
The M1 Princes Motorway will be closed between Bulli Tops and Memorial Dr, and Picton Rd will be closed between the M1 Princes Motorway and Almond Street at Wilton for one night on both Sunday, February 5 and Sunday, February 12, weather permitting.
Work will include vegetation removal, guardrail repairs, line marking and cleaning drains to improve safety.
The roads will be closed in both directions and detours will be in place between 8pm and 4am.
Road eastbound will be closed from 7.30pm to ensure the M1 Princes Motorway is clear by 8pm.
Motorists travelling between Wollongong and Bulli Tops will be detoured via Memorial Dr and Bulli Pass and should allow up to 15 minutes additional travel time.
Motorists travelling between Wollongong and the Hume Motorway will be detoured via Memorial Dr, Bulli Pass and Appin Rd, and should allow up to 40 minutes additional travel time. Light vehicles can also use Wilton Road (Broughton Pass) between Appin Rd and Picton Rd.
Heavy vehicles over 19m long will not be able to access Bulli Pass and are advised to delay their journey.
Motorists travelling to the Hume Motorway can also detour via the Illawarra Highway (Macquarie Pass).
For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com
