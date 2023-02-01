Illawarra Mercury
Sunday night closures coming up for M1 and Picton Rd

Updated February 1 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Work will include guardrail repairs and line painting.

Nighttime closures are coming up for the M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road, with detours to be put in place so road repairs can be performed.

