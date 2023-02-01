Urgent healthcare could be available to residents of the northern Illawarra at weekends if Labor wins the NSW State Election, according to promises made by Member for Keira Ryan Park.
In an effort to ease pressure on the health system the Shadow Minister for Health Mr Park, pledged to reinstate a seven-day a week model for Bulli Hospital's urgent care centre at a cost of a million dollars a year.
"We want to boost this service because we know there will be continued growth in our region," Mr Park said.
The Urgent Care Centre provides treatment for minor injury and illness, similar to a GP. The model of care enables patients to be seen and assessed by specialist nurses who, in consultation with medical teams, deliver treatment and management plans for presenting patients.
The service is shut on weekends and Mr Park said this coupled with a wide-spread doctor shortage, people suffering minor ailments end up with extended waits at Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department.
"It will eliminate the extensive travelling times for the northern Illawarra residents and will also avoid waiting time sitting in the Wollongong emergency department," he said.
"We understand that Wollongong Hospital is under enormous pressure and we believe this is a small part, not the only part of the solution, but a small but important part to taking that pressure off."
Emergency departments across NSW have been under mounting pressure for an extended period of time.
According to the most recent Bureau of Health Information data, more than 60 per cent of patients waited longer than four hours in the Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department and more than 2,300 gave up waiting and left without any treatment.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.