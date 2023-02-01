One Wollongong IT firm says it has found a new worker, but one that doesn't need to be paid, works around the clock and never takes a lunch break.
This is not the start of a employment violation case, but rather the integration of new natural language generator ChatGPT into the workplace.
Ken Kencevski, CEO of Wollongong IT business Devika, says he and his team have already unleashed the free bot on monotonous writing tasks.
"It's definitely a tool that we can utilise to help us be faster at what we do or more efficient," he said.
So far, Mr Kencevski has used the bot to write documentation, reviews for vendors and even a letter of recommendation. Mr Kencevski said these are examples of time consuming tasks that have to be done, but that require little brain power from employees.
"It's great for minimising the non-value-adding activities and allowing the team to focus on things that add value."
ChatGPT followed on the heels of other generative AI tools such as DALL-E, where users could input a request and have the algorithm generate text - in the case of ChatGPT - or an image in the case of DALL-E.
The tools use information that is available on the internet to 'learn' and response to users' requests, seemingly creating new works.
However, there are limitations to the software as Professor Ann Rogerson, Associate Dean Education at the University of Wollongong points out.
"The tools generate responses based on what they have learned, so we don't exactly know what's gone into it," she said. "There are also errors and misinformation that can be generated."
While the use of such tools has been banned in NSW schools, other bodies have called for educational institutions to embrace the technology. Professor Rogerson said there are some contexts where the bots can be useful.
"It needs to be embedded in the curriculum. How it's embedded in curricula will vary from discipline to discipline. There's a potential to put a response or seek a response from one of the tools and then have students examine whether the output is valid, whether the argument is credible."
Professor Rogerson stressed that students and researchers would have to be responsible for their authorship and accountable for their work.
"A bot can't do that."
Beyond a stand-alone tool, the next frontier will be the integration of these AI-driven tools into existing platforms. In January, Microsoft invested an additional $14 billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, with plans to use OpenAI's models in its products such as Microsoft Office.
In the future, Mr Kencevski said the technology would enable him to employ more staff, rather than replacing workers.
"If anything, you're more likely to hire people, because the place becomes more efficient," he said.
"We might have bots talking to each other on our behalf in the future. You might tell it to go negotiate a deal and see what it comes back with. If you don't like the result, then you meet them in person."
