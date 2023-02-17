Greens, pinks, corals and blues are among the popular colours. This trend is taken back from the 1960s when colourful kitchens and bathrooms were all the rage.- Designer Kathryn Borglund
Interior stylists are predicting home interiors will follow our new-found zest and energy for the social scene.
So what's leading the charge on trends in 2023?
Interior designer Kathryn Borglund predicts bold colours, modernist curves and vintage furniture are among the trends.
As well as old-fashioned favourites, simple pleasures, and striking statement pieces made from stone.
Designers are moving away from thick benchtops and opting for 15 - 20mm slimline countertops in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry.
"Greens, pinks, corals and blues are among the popular colours.
This trend is taken back from the 1960s when colourful kitchens and bathrooms were all the rage.
Cotton textured-rib towels from Dri-Glo are a happy medium if you're looking for those pops of colour," Kathryn said.
Bedroom trends are moving away from the traditional rectangular bedhead and onto more inventive and asymmetrical shapes.
Arches and irregular shapes are making an appearance, with their soft and inviting look as well as their individual and carefree vibe.
Pairing a statement bedhead with some neutral bedding, such as white or natural linen sheets, creates balance and harmony.
Kathryn's tip: When working with statement pieces, the trick is not to make the elements compete.
Designers and interior stylists say statement stone is trending everywhere.
Not just on kitchen countertops but on coasters and even light fixtures.
"In 2023 our stone obsession is going even further," Kathryn said.
"Think blacks mixed with whites and greens. Candy pink stone and even electric blue."
This trend will undoubtedly push the boundaries of home styling and design.
