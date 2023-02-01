A Unanderra felon has confessed to owning an elaborate fake bank card set up after police raided his home and found 1500 blank credit cards in his lounge room.
Rhian William Kinloch, 32, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after police handcuffed him at his Carr Parade home the day before.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing equipment to make identification information, making or possessing equipment to make false documents, two counts of possessing identity information to commit an indictable offence, five counts of having suspected stolen goods.
Kinloch, who has been subject to a weapons prohibition order since 2017, was greeted by Lake Illawarra officers at his Unanderra home for a compliance check about 6.40am on Tuesday, January 31.
He slammed the door on police, who could hear Kinloch throwing and moving items around the house, according to tendered court documents.
Officers entered and found Kinloch trying to escape out of his bedroom window. They grabbed hold of him then placed him in handcuffs.
During an initial search of the home, police found a cache of blank, unstamped bank cards which they claim are known to be used by criminal networks for committing fraud.
A crime scene was declared and Kinloch was taken to Lake Illawarra police station.
During a two-hour raid, police uncovered a card embosser stamp machine, a magnetic strip writer encoder, a digital card printer and a card label printer.
About 1500 blank counterfeit cards and 27 cards in other people's names including driver's licences and Medicare cards were also seized.
Police claim Kinloch, who was on strict conditional bail for weapons and driving offences at the time of his arrest, has a "blatant disregard for the law".
In court on Wednesday, Kinloch's lawyer Ben Hart confirmed guilty pleas to his 12 latest charges.
The matter will return to court later this month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
