Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

Wayne Green appointed COO at Coal Services

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Green moves into the COO role after being General Manager at Coal Services. Picture supplied

Former manager Dendrobium mine manager Wayne Green has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at industry body Coal Services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.