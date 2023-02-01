Former manager Dendrobium mine manager Wayne Green has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at industry body Coal Services.
Mr Green moves into the role having previously been General Manager at the industry-funded body since 2019.
Coal Services provides a number of health, safety, environment and insurance solutions to the coal industry, including the Southern Mines Rescue facility in Woonona.
Coal Services managing director and CEO Lucy Fleming welcomed Mr Green to the role.
"Wayne will support the General Management Team and myself to build on the successes being achieved across our businesses, as well as providing strategic operational leadership to deliver consistency in our customer experiences, optimised service provision and drive value via our integrated health and safety scheme," she said.
Mr Green previously held roles at miners South32, Peabody Energy and Excel Coal.
During his time at South32, Mr Green oversaw mine safety, compliance and mining operations at the Dendrobium Mine at Mount Kembla.
