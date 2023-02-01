The return of international students en masse from the University of Wollongong's largest pre-pandemic source country will take the edge off skills shortages but will add pressure to an already overheated rental market, experts say.
On Saturday, the Chinese government told students that degrees from overseas universities delivered online would not be recognised, prompting a rush of students to get back onto campus.
Prior to the pandemic, China was the largest source country for international students at the University of Wollongong, accounting for 40 per cent of the international student community.
UOW Vice Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson welcomed the news on Monday, but it won't only be the university welcoming the students back with open arms.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said employers crying out for staff will be hoping some students will want to work while they study.
"It's hard to overstate the importance of international students to our economy," Mr Zarth said.
Prior to the pandemic, international students contributed $143 million to the Illawarra economy each year, according to UOW's economic impact figures. However, with numbers down from about 12,000 students to an expected 4300 this year, it will be some time until spending reaches the same level.
In 2023, with fewer restrictions, students from India, Pakistan and Nepal have outnumbered their Chinese counterparts. Currently, Chinese students make up 13 per cent of the onshore international student cohort, 40 per cent of whom are already in Australia.
Mr Zarth said sectors such as hospitality and retail would be particularly looking for students to fill workforce gaps, but that there would also be jobs in aged care and the disability sector.
"In many respects, the employment market is at a crisis point."
CEO of Warrigal Aged Care Jenni Hutchins said that international students could fill a critical role in the staff-strained sector.
"We would love to see the return of people that we could call on to assist our residents in our care homes and potentially in home services."
With such an abrupt change a critical issue will be finding accommodation for arriving international students.
CEO of Regional Development Illawarra Debra Murphy said with vacancy rates below one per cent, the rental market in the Illawarra was essentially non-functioning.
"International students have always had a large impact on our rental markets in the Illawarra [and now] we're at record low vacancy rates," she said.
International students have already shared stories of being exploited in the private rental market, but with fewer student accommodation beds than prior to the pandemic, it's a choice that many will be unable to make.
In 2020, UOW offered 2600 beds in seven student residences. In 2023, UOW offered 2278 beds. Former residences such as Marketview have been converted into a hotel, and Weerona College is now operated by a private operator.
Long-time student residence manager at Weerona College and now consultant to the new owners Leanne Robinson said was fielding applications for the last few vacancies.
"We've had quite a lot of applications come through in the last six to eight weeks," she said. "For all intents and purposes, we will be a fully fully occupied facility by the time classes begin."
Suburbs close to universities in Sydney and Melbourne are bracing for a five per cent rent increase once international students return, a figure that Mr Zarth said was comparable to the Illawarra.
"With the return of international students, it will put pressure on our local housing market. There's no doubt about that," Mr Zarth said. "But all that does is highlight the need for there to be cohesion between the planning systems, particularly local and state level in facilitating greater amounts of affordable housing."
In the short term, local bodies are advocating for innovative solutions to house students, such as portable temporary accommodation.
Ms Hutchins said that her organisation was already taking things into its own hands.
"We've bought a couple of homes and we're housing people in those homes and while one of our villages is closed before redeveloped we have put some of our staff in some of those units."
A UOW spokesperson said there was help available for those struggling to find a bed.
"For students having difficulty finding somewhere to live we have a dedicated Accommodation Support Hotline (02 4221 5777) that provides help and guidance, and we are recruiting a Student Housing Services Officer to give personalised accommodation support and advice to students."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.