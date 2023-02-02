The only Illawaara junior boys cricket team competing in a Sydney competition is more than matching it with the city kids.
Illawarra's under 11 cricket team is doing extremely well competing in the 40-over Colin Cooper Cup competition predominantly against Sydney-based teams.
To date, the team has played four games, for two wins and two losses.
Their two victories have come against North West Sydney Hurricanes and Manly Warringah Junior Cricket Association.
These impressive performances have come on the back of the team's great from at the recent Annual Ron Ardnts four-day carnival in Newcastle were captain Digby Haran was awarded player of the entire tournament.
Illawarra were particularly good last Sunday against competition heavyweights Manly at Hollymount Oval.
Illawarra scored 5 for 130 with Digby Haran (30), Toby Peoples (24), Brody Quinn (21) and Arlie Martin (17) top scoring with the bat.
Manly Warringah were bowled out for 80 with Cale Cloither (3 for 7), Lachlan Tate (2 for 5), Jack Henson (2 for 8) and Curtly Lloyd (1 for 9) leading the way with the ball.
Kynan Merola took two spectacular catches during the Manly innings to help deliver an inspired victory over their much fancied rivals.
The team has three remaining rounds of the competition to come with its next home game on Sunday, February 12th.
Illawarra is coached by Helensburgh stalwart Tim Lloyd, who is assisted by Balgownie's Dean Merola.
Greg Peoples from Keira is the team manager.
The U11 Illawarra team:
Digby Haran (c), Ella Cattley, Duncan Ainsworth, Sammy Cooper, Curtly Lloyd (Helensburgh), Cale Cloither, Cairon Geddes (Northern Districts), Toby Peoples, Jack Henson (Keira), Kynan Merola, Brody Quinn (Balgownie), Arlie Martin (Wests), Cooper Lee (Port Kembla) and Lachlan Tate (Dapto).
Meantime, in Crikcet Illawarra's Stage 1 Female competition, Wests She Devils (99) beat Port Possums (89) and Kiama Cavettes (7-77) beat Wollongong Pearls (6-64). Also Illawarra's (U18) Brewer Shield team will play Parramatta on Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
