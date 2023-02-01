They say beauty comes from within, but in this fast-paced world it can be hard to slow down and find the time to cultivate the beauty that lies inside you.
That will be the subject of a talk at Nan Tien Temple at Berkeley this Saturday, February 4, which is part of its Buddha V(irtue) Talk series.
The fourth talk in the series, Cultivating Inner Beauty, will take place in the auditorium from 1pm-3pm.
The TED-style talk will focus on rescuing your creativity from the internet and will feature three leading artists who will share personal stories and highlight how art practice helps you recommit to your creativity.
Venerable Youji, curator of Nan Tien Art Gallery, will share fundamental insights into significant Buddhist artworks, its defining principles and look at what separates Buddhist art from other religious symbolism.
Local textile artist, Australia Arts Council recipient and the temple's artist in residence Michele Elliot will share how PTSD from the Nepal earthquake transformed her art practice to include kantha stitching, India's oldest textile tradition.
Environmental artist and writer Louise Fowler-Smith will discuss how her decades of field research on the world's sacred trees inspired her artistic practice as a photographer, painter and art teacher.
Venerable Youji will also host a Mindful Doodling class from 11am-noon, to lead participants through a series of related rhythmic drawings as a meditative way to slow down and focus on creative expressions.
The Buddha V(irtue) Talk series invites people to gain an insight into how Buddhist wisdom can help transform decision-making.
Each talk is matched to one of the five Buddhas seen in the temple's main shrine and offers a unique road map to navigate these changing times.
February will see white Buddha celebrate the universal human value of inner beauty and sincerity.
A Health & Wellbeing Market will also be held on Saturday, 9am-2pm. Stalls will sell environmentally-sound and uplifting products such as organic food, gifts, homeware, skincare, children's products and natural health remedies.
Details: Buddha V(irtue) talk series: Cultivating Inner Beauty, and Mindful Doodling class, Nan Tien Temple, Saturday, February 4, 1pm-3pm. All tickets can be purchased here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
