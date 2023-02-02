Iron-clad bond: Good Illawarra mates ready to fight it out for Ironman supremacy

For years, only one name has been synonymous with the Nutri-Grain Ironman series: Ali Day.
The Kiama athlete has swept all before him to be crowned champion four times, including the past two. By Sunday afternoon, he might add a fifth to his collection, as the series heads to Kurrawa Beach, Queensland for the final two rounds this weekend.
However, fellow Illawarra talent and good friend Ben Carberry hopes he can put an end to Day's dominance.
Read more: Wollongong Wolves look to bite against APIA
The pair were once clubmates at Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club, and they will now go head-to-head for the Ironman crown. Carberry leads the series by just three points from Day heading into the finale.
While Carberry sits in pole position after four rounds, the 28-year-old isn't taking anything for granted.
"Preparation has been good. I've taken the week off work and I'm cruising into it with a big download week, so it's pretty much race prep and I'm ready to go. I'm excited to get out there, have fun and hopefully keep my consistent results coming in," Carberry told the Mercury.
"I'm stoked it's Ali that I'm racing with, (but) it would be good to get one over him considering he's won three or four, and the last two in-a-row. I'd be over the moon if I can get this one over him.
"As a young kid, I looked up to him and Hayden White at Warilla Surf Club and thought 'maybe one day I might be like them'. It drove me to keep going and once I started racing him, and I beat him a couple of times, it made me realise that people are beatable.
"That's pretty much got me to where I am now."
I'm stoked it's Ali that I'm racing with, (but) it would be good to get one over him.- - Ben Carberry
Carberry's rise to the top may feel like a whirlwind to many people, but it's actually been a long time in the making.
He moved to the Gold Coast in 2015 in a bid to pursue an Ironman career, and he has now competed in seven or eight series. However, the big turning point in his trajectory came nearly 12 months ago when Carberry - the son of former Illawarra Steelers forward Mick Carberry - claimed his first race win.
Since, the full-time carpenter has doubled down on his training under the guidance of coach Michael King. He hopes the extra dedication will pay off this weekend.
Read more: Maiden win just the start for Whiskey Wisdom
"Before, I was like a FIFO worker with training, one week on, two weeks off. But now I'm much more consistent with it, training two times a day every day, and I'm really enjoying it," Carberry said.
"I wasn't as serious beforehand, I was just there to make up the numbers really. I wasn't even competing to win it, I was just there and didn't really love it as much. And I was kind of in and out of the sport really.
"But this year, I've really tried to stay consistent at training and knuckled down, and I'm just enjoying it a lot more. I think it came down to myself, plus people were telling me that I had the potential to go well.
"I'm coming towards the end of my career, so I thought 'why not knuckle down and really have a go'?"
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.