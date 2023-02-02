Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Show volunteers upset as can and bottle collection hijacked

By Ben Langford
Updated February 2 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:55am
All smiles on the Kiama Show rides as William, Olivia and Jade Coghlan take a spin last weekend. Picture by Adam McLean.

It was all smiles at the Kiama Show last weekend - until someone took the recycling cans and bottles earmarked for Lions Club fundraising.

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

