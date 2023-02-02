It was all smiles at the Kiama Show last weekend - until someone took the recycling cans and bottles earmarked for Lions Club fundraising.
Over Saturday night, someone took off with the contents of the bins allocated for the Lions Club, whose volunteers sort through recycling as an important source for raising funds through the container deposit scheme.
Some of the cans and bottles taken had already been sorted into crates. Others had been deposited in a yellow-lid bin marked "Lions Club" and a council public bin beside it, set up near the show bar at the rugby club.
A man had earlier been seen emptying cans and bottles into his ute and reacted aggressively when asked to leave, observers said.
Kiama Lions Club secretary Bobbie English said the club would usually make about $400 from a show collection.
"On Sunday morning one of our members who went up early found that they were gone," she said.
"We think it's a pretty low act.
"We're all volunteers, and the hours we spend going through rubbish ... to have someone take what's already been gone through, it's disheartening."
Lions Club volunteers staff the entry gates for the show and in return the club can take the cans and bottles to cash in after the show is over.
Kiama Show Society secretary Neil McLaren said it was disappointing someone would take from a charity.
"We've got an agreement with the Lions Club and we'd like the public to respect that," he said.
People close to the show said it had been occurring more and more around Kiama - emptying out others' recycling bins to make a few dollars from returning the cans and bottles.
In another previous incident described as "a bit bizarre", a bin used by the Lions had to be locked with a chain at night - until its handle was melted off and the contents emptied.
Ms English said the Lions club had a team of 8-10 people who regularly sorted through certain public bins to return and earn.
"During the Christmas period we go twice a week - we get a big haul out of that," she said.
"But we have to sort through a lot of rubbish - nappies, you'd be surprised what people put in recycling bins."
She said the incident came at a time when the club was already finding it difficult to do its work as volunteers were ageing.
