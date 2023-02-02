Illawarra Mercury
Get ready for a big week of Wollongong roadworks

By Glen Humphries
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Memorial Drive is one of four roads in the Illawarra that will be hit by closures due to road works next week

From Austinmer down to Figtree, the Illawarra will see four separate roadwork projects kicking off from this weekend.

