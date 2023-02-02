Get ready for a big week of Wollongong roadworks

From Austinmer down to Figtree, the Illawarra will see four separate roadwork projects kicking off from this weekend.
The largest will be the Sunday night closure of Picton Road and the stretch of the M1 between Bulli Tops and Memorial Drive.
The one-night closure has become a regular event to allow Transport for NSW to carry out a range of repair work and vegetation maintenance.
The roads will be closed in both directions and detours will be in place between 8pm and 4am.
Picton Road eastbound will close from 7.30pm to ensure the M1 Princes Motorway is clear by 8pm.
These roads will also be closed on the night of Sunday, February 12, to allow work to continue.
From Monday, road repair work on Memorial Drive at Bulli south to Bellambi will see it closed either in one or both directions until Thursday.
Detours will be in place via the Princes Highway and Bellambi Lane.
At the same time, work on the M1 between Memorial Drive and Masters Road will get under way.
The work includes general maintenance, clearing drains and trimming vegetation to improve safety.
While the road will not be closed, access to the on and off-ramps on the M1 will be shut-off at times.
Up at Austimer, Transport for NSW will be carrying out work on the traffic lights at the intersection of Lawrence Hargrave Drive and The Grove.
That kicks off on Sunday night and will continue through to Thursday for three weeks.
A single lane closure, reduced speed limit of 40km/h and stop slow traffic control will be in place.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the large number of road projects occurring in the Illawarra at the same time was not a case of trying to catch up on work.
"Road and maintenance work are considered together and, where possible, are scheduled in a way to minimise impacts to the community," the Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"This includes bundling work when possible to make maximum use of the closure or changed traffic conditions.
"With the busy Christmas holiday traffic period finished for another year, Transport for NSW is returning to business as usual."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
