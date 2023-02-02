Kiama paramedic Jess Crossman has become the second Australian Idol competitor from Illawarra this season to claim a golden ticket, securing a spot in top 50.
The 25-year-old who performed You've Got The Love by Florence + the Machine could not contain her joy and relief as she progressed to the next round with three yeses and one no.
While the star-studded judges panel pointed out Jess sounded more like Florence, the original song-artist and less like herself, they agreed she had "more in the can" and deserved a chance.
When the deciding vote fell on Amy Shark's shoulders after Kyle Sandilands and Harry Connick Jr voted yes and Meghan Trainor voted no, she decided to put Jess through if she worked hard finding her own sound.
"I'll be honest, I feel how much you really want this, but you have to work so freaking hard," Amy said.
The young contestant was all smiles as she rushed out to her family with the golden ticket.
"Oh my God, I will work so hard, I promise you," she said to the judges.
NSW Ambulance have showed their support for their crew member as they took to social media to congratulate the "Golden Girl".
"Holbrook paramedic Jess has beaten thousands of other hopefuls and landed herself a golden ticket into Australian Idol's top 50," the Facebook post read.
"Good luck Jess, we're right behind you."
Her success in the popular reality show makes her the second Illawarra singer after Shellharbour's Amali Dimond to reach top 50.
The judges will narrow 50 finalists to 24, and then 24 down to just 12 artists who will feature in the live performance round of the competition.
Australian audiences will vote each week during the live rounds to decide who will be crowned the next Australian Idol. The winner will receive a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music and $100,000 in prize money.
