Seniors will be tested to see if they have heard every joke in the book at the Seniors Festival Comedy Show, with a powerhouse line-up set to perform.
Tickets are now available to the show, with the likes of Arj Barker, Sam McCool, Clint Paddison and Vince Sorrenti all set to perform.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the 2023 show would be performed at Sydney's Town Hall and for the first time at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse.
"The Seniors Comedy Show has been entertaining older people for nine years as part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival," Mr Coure said.
"It is a great event and highly popular, which is why we have added an additional location to help more seniors attend and experience all it has to offer."
Tickets are now available to the Sydney and Port Macquarie shows, which will be held on February 8 and 10, respectively.
Mr Coure said the NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere and has been running for 65 years.
"In addition to the comedy, we have the Premier's Gala Concerts and the Seniors Festival Expo, which will feature more than 50 different exhibitions, with giveaways, live entertainment and more," Mr Coure said.
"There will also be more than 85 activities hosted during the festival right across the state, so there is something for all seniors to get involved in during the festival."
Find Sydney tickets: events.humanitix.com/nsw-seniors-festival-comedy-show-2023.
Port Macquarie tickets: glasshouse.org.au/Whats-on.
For more information about the NSW Seniors Festival, visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
Laughter is an excellent form of stress relief, and that's no joke.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a good sense of humor can't cure all ailments, but data is mounting about the positive things laughter can do. A good laugh has significant short-term effects; it doesn't just lighten your load mentally; it actually induces physical changes in your body.
Over the holiday season, many families feel the pressure of juggling priorities, particularly those in our community who are carers of older family members.
In response to this, following the holiday season local aged care provider Warrigal has stepped up to offer a discounted respite offer, so the older people in their lives can experience quality care, while carers enjoy peace of mind.
Warrigal is offering older people in the Illawarra a 'stay for three, pay for one' respite deal at their Warrigal Mt Warrigal care home, tucked away in the peace and quiet with plenty of sunlight and ocean views.
Warrigal's respite programs are readily available when caregivers need a temporary break from their day-to-day responsibilities to avoid unnecessary fatigue and burnout, particularly prevalent around the busy holiday time.
This offer not only combats carer burnout, but also some financial relief following the busy holiday season, at a period of time where the cost of living is rising.
Warrigal is excited to offer respite participants two weeks free, to take some pressure off carers who are juggling funding options.
Older people will enjoy 24-hour nursing care, private rooms, delicious meals and engaging activities, with the peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by experienced staff in specially-made accommodation.
Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins said, "We're excited to be able to bring this discounted respite offer to the Illawarra community, as we know just how much these breaks can mean. It's a great opportunity to trial what living in one of our Warrigal care homes is like, and the positive lifestyle changes it can bring."
She continued, "This respite offer also provides a rare opportunity for full-time carers to take a much needed break, with the confidence that their loved one is being taken care of by our well-trained, aged care experts."
Life inside a care home allows older people to become engaged in a fun, supportive community, with opportunities to get involved with new social activities they otherwise wouldn't.
From playing games of bingo, participating in art and craft, creative themed days held by staff involving games, to music afternoons, dancing, gardening, and group exercise - there is always a chance to get active and try something new.
Visit the link to find out more about how you can access Warrigal's free respite offer at warrigal.com.au/respite-care
The respite offer will finish on February 28, 2023.
The "two weeks free" respite offer will finish on February 28, 2023 so contact Warrigal now.
February is heart health month. This month is a timely reminder of the importance of a healthy heart and how we can improve the health of our hearts.
In Australia, heart disease is the leading cause of death and one person has a heart attack or stroke every four minutes (heartfoundation.org.au).
The prevalence of heart disease increases with age, affecting around 10 per cent of adults aged 75 and over so it becomes even more important to take care of our heart as we get older.
One of the best ways to look after our heart is through regular exercise, in fact exercise is one of the most effective tools to keep our heart healthy.
The most important types of exercise for our heart are aerobic exercise and resistance training and participating in a combination of both types each week will ensure that we are giving our heart a health boost, says Lilliana Barone, who is the founder of Elossa Fitness, a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over.
Aerobic exercise improves circulation which helps control blood pressure and heart rate as well as helping your heart to pump effectively.
This type of exercise also helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, helps lower cholesterol and manage stress levels which all negatively impact our heart health.
Resistance training, otherwise known as strength training, helps reduce body fat and develop leaner muscle mass.
Research shows that a combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training may help raise HDL (good) cholesterol and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol- a recipe for a healthy heart.
Any day is a good day to start a regular exercising habit, says Lilliana, but with February being heart health month, it might just be the kick start that you need.
"Identifying barriers to exercising is the first step to overcoming them and at Elossa we have worked hard to make a gym space for older people to feel comfortable and supported in and our team of highly trained exercise physiologists will ensure that the training is safe," Lilliana said.
"Everything we do is backed by science and our circuits are a mix of aerobic and resistance training - the perfect combination for heart health, as well as balance training."
If you join in February you get two weeks of training free and one in 10 new members have the chance of winning a free pair of training shoes.
Do your heart a favour and start including regular exercise into your day.
If you or someone you know is interested in further information, please give Elossa a call on 0452 356 772 or visit the website by going to elossafitness.com
Elossa Fitness is located at 102 Railway St, Corrimal.
Another outstanding line-up of Australian acts has been secured for the highly anticipated Premier's Gala Concerts for the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.
Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens are all scheduled to perform at the four concerts in February.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the concerts have celebrated and entertained seniors for four decades.
"Seniors are a vital part of our society and have and continue to make contributions that make our state the great place it is today," Mr Perrottet said.
"These concerts are our way of celebrating and saying thank you to seniors for the decades of hard work and sacrifice they have made to NSW."
Tickets to the free concerts, which will be held at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, will be available via Ticketek.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the concerts are always really popular, with more than 30,000 people expected to attend.
"The concerts will also be live streamed for people to watch from home, so we can really live up to the festival's theme of Celebrating Together," Mr Coure said.
"In addition to concerts, there will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo right next door, which will feature more than 60 different exhibitions, with giveaways, live entertainment and more.
"There will also be more than 85 activities hosted during the festival right across the state, so there is something for all seniors to get involved in during the festival."
The concerts will be held on Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3 at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.
For more information on the NSW Seniors Festival, visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
Tickets will be available from ticketek.com.au/nswseniorsfestival or by phoning 02 9215 7500 (between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday).
More than 80 community-led activities and programs are set to join the NSW Seniors Festival thanks to grant funding provided by the NSW government.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said 85 community organisations across the state had received a share of $200,000 to host activities during the festival.
"The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration of seniors in the southern hemisphere and attracts up to 500,000 people every year," Mr Coure said.
"Each of these groups is helping make the festival even bigger, giving seniors more opportunities to get involved across the state."
The activities hosted by the community groups will take place during the NSW Seniors Festival, which is scheduled to run from February 1-12, 2023.
Among the grant recipients is Dance for Parkinson's Australia, which will offer free creative workshops on African drumming and dance facilitated by local professional artists.
"Being involved in the Seniors Festival gives people a chance to see what we do and realise that dancing can help people in several ways," Gordon Coss from Dance for Parkinson's Australia said.
Other programs include The Dementia Inclusive Ballina Music Muster, a morning of music, dance and fun, while in Coogee, there will be an English over-70s cricket team.
Organisations will host local events and programs across the state to empower and support our seniors in leading happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.
Each of the 85 activities provides seniors with an opportunity to get involved during the festival and connect them with their local community, no matter their background or abilities.
For more information, please visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere. It is for:
Age will be just a number during the annual NSW Seniors Festival in Wollongong from February 1 to 12.
This year's theme is 'Celebrating Together' and Wollongong City Council, alongside the NSW Government and local community groups and organisations, are helping older residents to do just that.
A jam-packed program of fantastic talks, tours, workshops, dance and music events, and exhibitions will encourage seniors to get out and connect with others in their communities.
The ever-popular Lady Mayoress Afternoon Tea is back alongside bush dances, aerobics, bird spotting, lawn games, laughter workshops, and a comedy show.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said the festival celebrates the valuable contribution older residents make to our community.
"This festival is an opportunity for us to acknowledge Wollongong's senior citizens, celebrate their achievements and catch up with friends," he said.
"We're truly grateful for the vital role they play in making our region a great one."
The local program of 45 events includes:
"Alongside our Council-run events, it's great to see so many local groups put their hand up to host. This helps us offer 12 days of diverse activities for our residents," Cr Bradbery said.
"Many of the programs and events are free to attend, it's simply a matter of making a booking online, calling the event organiser, or speaking with our Customer Service team."
Visit Wollongong City Council's website by going to wollongong.nsw.gov.au for the full event program or collect a printed copy from your local library.
Shellharbour City Council has so many fantastic events happening during NSW Seniors Festival that they are celebrating for a full month from Wednesday, February 1 to Wednesday, March 1.
You can visit the Council's website to download the full program of events at shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/seniors-festival
Highlights include:
Shell Cove Marina Walking Tour - Wed, Feb 15, 9am-10am or 10.30am-11.30am
Live on the Lawn - Every Friday, 11.10am-1.30pm at Shellharbour Civic Centre
Seniors Festival Movie - Tues, Feb 21 at Shellharbour Civic Centre - City Library
Gentle Yoga - Mon, Feb 27, 11am at Warilla Library
Flying Into History - Feb 1-12, 9.30am-3.30pm (daily) at HARS Aviation Museum