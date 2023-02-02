Exercise helps your heart to age better and stay healthy Advertising Feature

Elossa Fitness in Corrimal is a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over. Join in February and get two weeks of training free. Picture supplied

February is heart health month. This month is a timely reminder of the importance of a healthy heart and how we can improve the health of our hearts.



In Australia, heart disease is the leading cause of death and one person has a heart attack or stroke every four minutes (heartfoundation.org.au).

The prevalence of heart disease increases with age, affecting around 10 per cent of adults aged 75 and over so it becomes even more important to take care of our heart as we get older.

One of the best ways to look after our heart is through regular exercise, in fact exercise is one of the most effective tools to keep our heart healthy.



The most important types of exercise for our heart are aerobic exercise and resistance training and participating in a combination of both types each week will ensure that we are giving our heart a health boost, says Lilliana Barone, who is the founder of Elossa Fitness, a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over.

Aerobic exercise improves circulation which helps control blood pressure and heart rate as well as helping your heart to pump effectively.



This type of exercise also helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, helps lower cholesterol and manage stress levels which all negatively impact our heart health.

Resistance training, otherwise known as strength training, helps reduce body fat and develop leaner muscle mass.



Research shows that a combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training may help raise HDL (good) cholesterol and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol- a recipe for a healthy heart.

Any day is a good day to start a regular exercising habit, says Lilliana, but with February being heart health month, it might just be the kick start that you need.



"Identifying barriers to exercising is the first step to overcoming them and at Elossa we have worked hard to make a gym space for older people to feel comfortable and supported in and our team of highly trained exercise physiologists will ensure that the training is safe," Lilliana said.

"Everything we do is backed by science and our circuits are a mix of aerobic and resistance training - the perfect combination for heart health, as well as balance training."



Do your heart a favour and start including regular exercise into your day.

