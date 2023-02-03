Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

GAME ON: More than a mere taste of steel in Illawarra class of 2023

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Leikvoll (son of Chris), Aaymon Fitzgibbon (son of Craig), Sharna Piccinelli (daughter of Neil), Hudson Bailey (son of Luke) and Zane Timmins (nephew of Shaun). Picture: Adam McLean

Fitzgibbon, Leikvoll, Timmins, Bailey... if it sounds like an Illawarra honour roll, it's because it is. It's also an indication of just how rich a bloodline runs through the Steelers class of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.