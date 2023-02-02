Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The race to make the Cricket Illawarra finals is heating up

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University spinner Alec Dobson bowling to a Northern Districts batter on January 28, 2023. Picture: Adam McLean

While there's still plenty of cricket to play, it's fair to say all games in this Saturday's round of Cricket Illawarra one-dayers will have a significant bearing on which four teams make the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.