While there's still plenty of cricket to play, it's fair to say all games in this Saturday's round of Cricket Illawarra one-dayers will have a significant bearing on which four teams make the finals.
Wollongong (64 points), Balgownie (56), Northern Districts (54) and Keira (49) occupy the top four spots heading into round 12 action but University (48), Wests Illawarra (47) and Dapto (43) are in striking distance of breaking into finals calculations.
Even Corrimal (35) can sneak into the top four if they could string some wins over the remaining seven rounds of the competition.
But the Cougars face a difficult assignment on Saturday when they travel to play the equally desperate Wests Illawarra at Figtree Oval No 1.
Riding high on the back of three straight wins, Devils captain Zach Churchill was confident his chargers could maintain their good form of late and qualify for the top four.
"We have put three good games together, so we gotta keep that run going definitely," he said.
"I think we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves early in the season but if we win more matches than we lose, I think we will be there or thereabouts at the end of the year.
"There are a couple of teams above us playing each other this week, so if we get a good win against Corrimal there is every chance we sneak into the four. We just have to sustain the good form we are on."
Churchill said Wests' good run of late was mainly due to a more consistent batting performance week in week out.
"I think we really didn't put it together with the bat in the first half of the year. For some reason after Christmas we have just managed to put it together," he said.
"It has made a big difference and taken the pressure of our bowlers. I'd say that is how we are winning a lot of games."
But while most batters were chipping in with handy contributions, star man Utara Jayasundara had struggled of late.
"I think Utara has missed out but I'm willing to bet that he is going to put it together at this back end ," Churchill said.
"Once he gets going and if we can kind of sustain that consistency between the rest of us then I think we will be in with a very good chance."
There will also be much at stake in the Keira v Wollongong game and Balgownie v University fixture at Judy Masters Oval.
Keira need a victory over competition leaders Wollongong to ensure they maintain their spot in the top four.
A loss will open the door for University to sneak into the top four, should the Students down second-place Balgownie, who will be keen to win and stay within striking distance of Wollongong.
In the other matches, Helensburgh hosts Northern Districts and Port Kembla are at home against Dapto.
