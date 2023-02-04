There'll be plenty of keen eyes taking in the young talent on show when the Steelers junior representative season kicks off at WIN Stadium on Sunday, but no one will attract more than SG Ball centre Savelio Tamale.
A junior rugby union star for St Paul's College, Tamale spurned obvious interest from the Waratahs and several other NRL clubs to ink a deal with the Dragons.
It will see him turn out for the Steelers on Sunday ahead of a potential move into Jersey Flegg and a top-30 deal with the club in 2024. It's a boost to the junior outside-back ranks, with the likes of Brad Morkos (Canberra) and Jack Bostock (Dolphins) lured away over the past two seasons.
While there's a clear upside, Steelers coach Russell Aitken is expecting an adjustment period in the 13-man game.
"It's exciting to have Sav," Aitken said.
"He hasn't played a lot of rugby league, so it's going to be a steep learning curve for him as well, but he's athletic, he has some great qualities and he's a good kid.
"He's trained the pre-season full-time, so that'll hold him in good stead. It's his first game of rugby league and he's got a bit to learn but I'm definitely excited to see Sav play, as I am the rest of the boys."
The Steelers will face a stern first-up test against perennial junior powerhouse Penrith in the Harold Matthews (U17s), Tarsha Gale Cup (U19s) and SG Ball (U19s).
The Steelers' genuine push at the SG Ball crown was thwarted by eventual champion Panthers in the finals last season, with new coach Aitken relishing the first-up test against the reigning premiers.
"You might as well get a marker and see where you're at round one and that's what we'll do," Aitken said.
"It's been a good 10-or-so weeks with the boys, and I've been really impressed with everyone over the pre-season but every team in the comp would say they're in a good spot now.
"At SG Ball level you always have different squads year to year but, in the same breath, year to year, the Steelers' expectations are high. It's no different for us this year, we've got high expectations.
"Penrith are generally a really strong team, so it'll be a good test first-up."
