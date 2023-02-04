Illawarra Mercury
New talent on show as Illawarra Steelers season begins

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 4 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 11:00am
Hamish Stewart (SG Ball), Keeley Davis (Women's Premiership), Kade Reed (Harold Matthews) and Sienna Morgan (Tarsha Gale Cup) ahead of Sunday's 'day of steel' at WIN Stadium. Picture by Adam McLean

There'll be plenty of keen eyes taking in the young talent on show when the Steelers junior representative season kicks off at WIN Stadium on Sunday, but no one will attract more than SG Ball centre Savelio Tamale.

