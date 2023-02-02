Get set to have a laugh at the 2023 seniors festival comedy show Advertising Feature

Get ready for a giggle at the NSW Seniors Festival comedy show. Picture Shutterstock

Seniors will be tested to see if they have heard every joke in the book at the Seniors Festival Comedy Show, with a powerhouse line-up set to perform.

Tickets are now available to the show, with the likes of Arj Barker, Sam McCool, Clint Paddison and Vince Sorrenti all set to perform.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the 2023 show would be performed at Sydney's Town Hall and for the first time at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse.

"The Seniors Comedy Show has been entertaining older people for nine years as part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival," Mr Coure said.

"It is a great event and highly popular, which is why we have added an additional location to help more seniors attend and experience all it has to offer."

Tickets are now available to the Sydney and Port Macquarie shows, which will be held on February 8 and 10, respectively.

Mr Coure said the NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere and has been running for 65 years.

"In addition to the comedy, we have the Premier's Gala Concerts and the Seniors Festival Expo, which will feature more than 50 different exhibitions, with giveaways, live entertainment and more," Mr Coure said.

"There will also be more than 85 activities hosted during the festival right across the state, so there is something for all seniors to get involved in during the festival."

Find Sydney tickets: events.humanitix.com/nsw-seniors-festival-comedy-show-2023.

Port Macquarie tickets: glasshouse.org.au/Whats-on.

For more information about the NSW Seniors Festival, visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.

Laughter good medicine



Laughter is an excellent form of stress relief, and that's no joke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a good sense of humor can't cure all ailments, but data is mounting about the positive things laughter can do. A good laugh has significant short-term effects; it doesn't just lighten your load mentally; it actually induces physical changes in your body.