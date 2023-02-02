6 common examples of medical negligence

Medical negligence is common and can happen to anyone without knowledge. Find out the most common examples of medical negligence in this article. Picture by Shutterstock.

People trust doctors unreservedly, and no one visits a hospital with the thought of being harmed in any way. You seek treatment from healthcare providers with the hope that your condition will improve.



While the outcome of the treatment isn't guaranteed, the whole point is to find a solution to your problems and not create new ones. However, in spite of healthcare systems treating millions of patients successfully each year, there are some situations when medical professionals can negligently cause harm to a patient.

Medical negligence cases are more common than you may realise. According to Saxin Institute, the number of diagnostic errors in Australia is approximately 140,000 cases annually. Out of these numbers, 21,000 are of serious harm with a death toll of between 2000 to 4000.



Understanding the common examples of medical negligence can help you to know if you have grounds to file a claim.

Medical negligence can take many forms, and proving that a medical professional was negligent in their duties can be quite challenging. You'll need legal assistance from firms like Law Partners to navigate the intricate course of a negligence claim.

Some medical mistakes are more often reported than others. Keep reading to learn the six examples of medical negligence.

1. Erroneous anaesthesia administration

During anaesthesia administration, mistakes could lead to the most severe medical negligence cases. A small error by the anaesthesiologist can lead to permanent brain damage or even death. Using the wrong amount or the wrong type of anaesthesia can cause a patient to wake up during surgery, die or suffer lifelong complications.



The common mistakes anaesthesiologists make include failing to consider the patient's medical history, not delivering information about the risks, using faulty equipment or administering the wrong amounts of anaesthesia to a patient.

2. Birth injury malpractice

Prenatal care and childbirth are other areas where medical negligence cases often occur. Mistakes during these stages can cause grievous harm to a child or mother in many ways. Examples of fetal injuries include damage to the nerves, brain injury, bone fractures and more.



Doctors may fail to diagnose birth defects, medical conditions, birth complications, fetal distress or order a Caesarian section. These mistakes can result in the baby or the mother's harm or death.

3. Surgical errors

In spite of advanced surgical tools and techniques, surgical mistakes still happen. The most common surgical mistake is leaving an instrument or sponge inside a patient, which can lead to deadly infections and severe complications.



Sometimes, doctors remove the wrong organ, amputate the wrong limb, accidentally puncture another organ or perform surgery on the wrong patient.

4. Post-Surgical negligence

Even when a surgery might have been performed correctly, there's a possibility that medical negligence lawsuits can result from what happens afterwards. The medical practitioners can fail to provide post-surgical care and some essential steps may have been missed, leading to a severe infection.



This might be a case of negligence though it's normally difficult to prove as other factors can cause infections besides post-surgical issues.

5. Misdiagnosis

Most medical negligence cases involve delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis. Failure to diagnose a patient correctly or delayed diagnosis can cause the patient's condition to worsen and damage the patient. It can hinder the patient from receiving effective treatment early while they get worse when they're still untreated.



In some cases, the doctors treat the wrong condition, causing the patients to suffer from unnecessary surgical scarring, medication side effects, and other consequences.

6. Incorrect medication

Incorrect medical prescriptions are common in medical negligence cases. A medication mistake can cause a patient's condition to get worse and suffer other severe side effects. It often occurs when a pharmacist becomes confused with the names of two drugs or two patients, causing a patient to receive the wrong medication dosage.



Sometimes, poor communication occurs when the pharmacist needs help reading the doctor's handwriting and administers the wrong medication as a result.

Summary

Proving that a doctor or nurse was negligent while performing their duties can be challenging. When you reach this point, a lawsuit is warranted, but generally, there has to be a significant injury to a patient showing that the medical staff didn't carry out their duties as expected.



Pursuing a medical negligence case alone will not be successful; thus, you'll need a qualified personal injury lawyer.

A personal injury lawyer with a proven track record of interceding in medical negligence cases will know what it takes to win the case. Your lawyer will know what records to collect, which documents you need, what cases are worth the effort, and the tactics medical practitioners use to assert their innocence.

