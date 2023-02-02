IRT fire scare: Woonona aged care residents briefly relocated

A roof fire at IRT Woonona caused a scare earlier this afternoon, with a number of residents evacuated from the building.
The fire which seems to have started due to an electrical fault in an external air conditioning unit was contained within minutes of the fire crew's arrival.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander for Illawarra Chad Wallace said the first fire truck from Bulli station reached the scene five minutes after the emergency call at 12.30pm.
"The crew accessed the roof and rapidly extinguished fire," he said.
"They ensured fire hadn't extended into the roof using thermal imaging cameras."
IRT Executive General Manager Nia Briguglio took to social media to inform the community of the incident.
"This morning we briefly relocated a number of our residents from Levels one and two of the Flame Tree building to Ribbonwood as a precaution, when smoke from a small fire was noticed coming from the roof of the Flame Tree building," she said.
Ms Briguglio lauded the staff for their "fabulous" efforts ensuring the aged care residents were safely relocated.
"All residents and staff are safe and well, and residents are now returning to their rooms," she said.
"If you have any concerns about your loved one please do not hesitate to contact the care centre via reception and please pass this message on to others as you consider appropriate."
