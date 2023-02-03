'A great thing': Dunmore couple's secrets after 72 years married

It was prancing that sealed the deal for 16-year-old Joan Fitz-Gibbon on her first date with Leo Irving.
"He took me to out on a dance, he took me out on my 16th birthday," she said.
"But he didn't dance. He chose to prance around. We just knew that we would end up getting married and we did."
Mr and Mrs Irving - now aged 92 and 88 - will celebrate 72 years of marriage today.
Reflecting on their long lives together, the couple held hands as they sat at the dining table in their home at Dunmore.
They said getting out on the open road and laughing were the secrets to a happy long marriage.
Five months after their first meeting where Leo pranced around the room at the local dance, Mr Irving proposed to Joan at Paddys River. The pair got married at Goulburn Methodist Church on February 3, 1951.
The couple moved to Warilla in 1954.
They lived in their garage with their three daughters while they built their own home, making do with just a kitchen and one bedroom for six years.
Now, the Irvings have seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and will celebrate their wedding anniversary with their family.
While they occasionally "drive each other up the wall," according to Mrs Irving, the pair has never had "a really stinking bad row".
"He's driven me up the wall a few times and I've driven him up the wall till he could walk on the ceiling I think," she said. "But we've got around it."
Mr Irving piped up that his trick was making her laugh. "She's a great thing. A great thing."
