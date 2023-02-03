There is nothing Americans like more than an old fashioned street parade. Marching bands, ticker tape, hot dogs and the latest military hardware that just screams superpower status and makes the locals feel secure and safe from the enemies of freedom and democracy.
Imagine then the surprise on the politicians' faces when the US Navy told the Governor in New York that they had to cancel the party and they would not allow the nuclear submarine named the "New York" anywhere near their beloved city or its waterways.
The reason? the US Navy deemed the populated city of New York and the threat of "terrorist attacks" was far too great a risk to take.
That was more than 40 years ago and whilst many things have changed since then, one thing that has remained the same and sadly since the 9/11 terrorist attacks has only been reinforced, is the ban on nuclear submarines in New York City.
Well that's New York City but what does that have to do with the Illawarra and Port Kembla? Hopefully nothing - if the military bosses rule out the bizarre proposition that our port be turned into a nuclear submarine base.
The nuclear submarine plan, to refresh our memories, was dropped on us by the former prime minister in the dying days of the Morrison regime as a last ditch attempt to salvage his political survival. It wasn't so much a torpedo as a WMD, a Weapon of Mass Distraction. Or so we thought.
A year on we learn that Port Kembla, the industrial heart of our region, is still on a short list and favoured by a faction, at least, of military bosses to be given this poisoned chalice.
There are so many ridiculous, dangerous and contemptuous aspects of this 'plan' that it's difficult to know where to start so I will go straight to the heart of the matter.
If the defence and national security establishments of the United States of America have banned nuclear subs from even visiting New York because they cannot guarantee the health and safety of their people what on earth makes our defence bosses think that they can subject our people to those risks?
While we are at it, whose nukes are we talking about because last time I checked we don't have any. If we are not getting Australian vessels for another 20 or 30 years why do we need a nuclear submarine base?
Or is this just an excuse to hand over our port to the US Navy to park the nuclear submarines they don't have the stomach to park in New York City?
What's in it for us? Clearly they are not doing this for our health. What about the jobs? Good question. The jobs are important, it's just that handing over our port to the US Navy for a nuclear submarine base is not a job creator it's a job killer.
Hundreds of wind turbines, millions of tonnes of steel, massive new hydrogen plants to address the energy crisis and the rebirth of our manufacturing sector is what our region and the next generation of Australian workers have to look forward to if we stay the course and play the main game.
Why should we risk thousands of local jobs in these industries of the future for a plan to hand over a significant part of our port to the military? It's not as if we will be supplying apprentice mechanics from Wollongong TAFE to do a lube job and replace the timing belts on American submarines is it? More likely they might let us whack up the perimeter fence around the Port to keep the locals out.
If Port Kembla becomes a nuclear parking lot and dumping ground then what we have to look forward to is a future of living in constant fear of the next big accident, or terrorist attack or miscalculation.
A week ago Western Australian authorities went into overdrive and mild panic over the loss of a minute piece of highly radioactive material the size of a marble. Cancer, they said could be caused by exposure at close proximity to this object the size of a marble. If the US Navy and their local cheer squad get their way we have more to lose than our marbles.
Ultimately, however it will be up to our community to make their voices heard on this question. We are well and truly over being treated as the tip for everyone else's rubbish and dirty laundry.
The Ruby Princess debacle should serve as a reminder to the powers that be that they cannot bury their problems here, we have a proud history of standing up for ourselves and standing by our principles.
