Lime Cordiale stopping by Towradgi on Australian tour

Eight years, three EPs and one album later and the boys have nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram and are playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas, with James Jennings (drums), Felix Bornholdt ( keyboard) and Nick Polovineo (trombone, guitar), rounding out the touring band. The new Lime Cordiale album, 14 Steps To A Better You, represents how far they've come, both musically and personally.

