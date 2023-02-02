Lime Cordiale stopping by Towradgi on Australian tour

Aussie pop rock group from up the road Lime Cordiale are touring with an eight-date journey and stopping by Waves at Towradgi Beach Hotel.
The Sydneysiders responsible for songs like Inappropriate Behaviour, Waking Up Easy and Colin will bring their "Fantastical Country Club Experience" around Australia in April including Dee Why, Albury, Port Macquarie and the Sunshine Coast.
They'll be joined by indie pop solo artist Aleksiah for the whole tour, with Bella Amor and New Zealand band Coterie performing on select dates.
Eight years, three EPs and one album later and the boys have nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram and are playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas, with James Jennings (drums), Felix Bornholdt ( keyboard) and Nick Polovineo (trombone, guitar), rounding out the touring band. The new Lime Cordiale album, 14 Steps To A Better You, represents how far they've come, both musically and personally.
Lime Cordiale will perform in the Illawarra on Friday March 24. Tickets are on sale now through www.moshtix.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.