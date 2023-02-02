The $400 million WIN Grand development in the Wollongong CBD has been given the green light, despite public concerns over the size of the development and building height.
The development will take out the city block bordered by Crown, Keira, Burelli and Atchison streets.
For 30 years, WIN boss Bruce Gordon's company Birteku had been buying up properties in that block - picking up the last one in late 2021 shortly before unveiling his vision for the site.
That includes a cinema, music venue, offices and three apartment towers, the largest of which is 117.8-metres and 38-storeys tall.
That tower was the source of numerous public objections lodged with Wollongong City Council, one branding it "an eyesore".
Another said they would hate to see such a large tower on the main street of Sydney - "we are not, and should never be, Sydney".
However, the Southern Regional Planning Panel voted to approve the development, despite the building height being more than what was allowed under planning guideline, noting WIN Grand was "of an appropriate scale and form for the site".
"In approving the application, the panel determined to uphold the Clause 4.6 variation for height," the ruled stated.
"The panel was satisfied that the variation to height and other non-compliances were minor and enabled a development outcome that demonstrated both design excellence, and also an appropriate transition between the CBD and McCabe Park."
It added that the current plan "would be superior to a fully compliant design".
Residents of the Avante apartment tower in Rawson Street, immediately northwest of the WIN Grand site, had raised objections about the loss of views.
The panel acknowledged WIN Grand would have "a significant impact" on views from Avante but had taken into account the view loss modelling undertaken by council in its decision.
In its decision the panel noted the project would revitalise an entire city block through a broad range of land uses, including retail, residential and public spaces.
There was an issue raised regarding the affordability of the residential apartments.
"The panel was disappointed that the applicant had not taken the opportunity to provide some level of affordable housing noting the region's current and well-documented housing crisis," the ruling stated.
"However, it is accepted that there is no current policy or statutory provisions requiring the delivery of affordable housing."
