WIN Grand - the $400 million city block development - gets the green light

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:47am
The WIN Grand development, which will take out a Wollongong CBD block, has been approved by the Southern Regional Planning Panel. Picture by BVN Architecture

The $400 million WIN Grand development in the Wollongong CBD has been given the green light, despite public concerns over the size of the development and building height.

