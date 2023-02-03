Illawarra Mercury
South Coast Writers Centre Film Club to screen Award-winning short film Mate by Bulli filmmakers Ten Alphas

By Newsroom
February 3 2023 - 11:30am
Bulli filmmakers Jess Milne and Nick Bolton are screening their award-winning short film Mate at the SOuth Coast Writers Centr'e Film Club this weekend.

