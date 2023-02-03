Bulli filmmakers Jess Milne and Nick Bolton are screening their award-winning short film Mate at the SOuth Coast Writers Centr'e Film Club this weekend.
The film was recently long-listed for the Academy Awards, became the first Australian film to ever win the Grand Prix at the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival, the world's largest short film festival.
Mate tells the story of a volatile deadbeat's attempts to reconnect with an impressionable teenager over a weekend on the outskirts of western Sydney, as their fragile relationship threatens to collapse into heartbreak and chaos. An uncompromising examination of masculinity and the challenges of growth within a changing social landscape, the film features star-making performances from Joshua Brennan and Jeremy Blewitt.
Mate and Sunnies screen at South Coast Writers Centre this Saturday with a Q&A afterwards with Jess, Nick and Izzy.
Coledale Community Hall. Mate is not suitable for under 15s.
Attendance is $7 for SCWC & Screen Illawarra Members, and $10 for general admission. Entry fee includes tea & coffee.
Tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/film-club-meet-the-locals.
