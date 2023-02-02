Police believe a teenage boy missing for a week might be in the Lake Illawarra area.
Tyson Kakahi was last seen at a home in Myall Street, Gregory Hills in southwestern Sydney about 10pm on Friday, January 27 and has not made contact since.
The 14-year-old was reported missing to police the following day but extensive inquiries have so far failed to locate him.
Police hold concerns for his welfare because of his young age.
Tyson is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 155 to 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time but may have white Nike Jordans shoes (as pictured) and a black backpack.
Tyson is believed to be in the Lake Illawarra area and is known to visit the Warilla and Warrawong areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
