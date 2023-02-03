Kit Docker knows how tough school can be when money is tight.
The Greens candidate for Keira was launching the party's platform of free public education on Friday - which includes everything from school fees, excursions and even lunches.
He said he saw what happens when a parent can't find the money to pay for something.
"When I was at public school, my mum couldn't afford the school fees," Mr Docker said.
"When it came to excursions, I felt stress rather than excitement because I knew the pressure that this would place on mum to find a way for me to attend with the rest of my classmates.
"Public schools should be free. That means no school fees, no 'voluntary' contributions, just proper government funding."
When it came to free lunches, Mr Docker wasn't advocating changes to the school canteen. Rather the approach would be to supply lunches to those who need them, much like the breakfast programs at some schools.
"Not every kid has the capacity to get money from their parents to go the canteen," he said.
"That has a real impact on their learning. If a kid goes to school hungry they're simply not going to reach their full potential during the day."
Other aspects of the Greens policy include teachers getting a 15 per cent pay rise, two hours less face-to-face teaching per week as well as a push to recruit more of them.
"It seems, when it comes to public education, that the major parties look at it as an expense," he said. "Spending on public education is an investment. It's an investment in communities, it's an investment in the future of the economy."
While the likelihood of the Greens winning enough seats to form government in their own right is slim, Mr Docker said the party will be able to bring change through taking the balance of power.
"Federally we've just obtained the balance of power and now Labor on important policies have to negotiate with the Greens, and we've been making policy better," he said.
"We're on the verge of obtaining the balance of power in NSW. I believe it's going to be a close election, I don't think either side is going to win an absolute majority."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
