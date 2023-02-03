Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

''Wake up!' Hero dad's plea as he gave mouth-to-mouth to boy struck by lightning

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Good Samaritan who delivered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a boy struck by lightning at Warilla on Australia Day says he was thrilled to hear the boy had survived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.