Man released without charge after child dies in car near Campbelltown

A man has been released without charge after a three-year-old boy died in a hot car near Campbelltown on Thursday.
The man, who was known to the toddler, found the child unresponsive in a car at Glenfield about 3pm.
Emergency services were called, but the boy died at the scene.
Officers were told the child had been in the car throughout the day.
Temperatures in the area peaked above 33 degrees on Thursday.
The man was taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where he was assisting police.
It has since been confirmed that he is no longer with police and no charges have been laid.
However police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child's death.
